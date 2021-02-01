OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation and pay equity technology, today shared details of its 2020 successes. During this time, the company welcomed new clients, partners and board members and expanded its Compensation Management and Pay Equity solutions to the benefit and satisfaction of its customer base.



New Client Wins

“2020 was a pivotal year for many companies, including CURO,” said company founder and CEO Gerry O’Neill. “Our solutions garnered increased demand from organizations seeking to engage employees and attract new talent through transparent, equitable and compliant compensation strategies.”

Offering a combination of industry experience and cutting-edge technology, CURO supports clients across vertical sectors and geographies. The latest organizations enlisting CURO’s solutions and expertise include American Medical Association, All3Media, AO.com, Brigham Young University, Conrad Hilton Foundation, G Research, Hammond Care and Renaissance Learning.

Continued Product Innovation

CURO recently introduced new features to the CURO Compensation Management and CURO Pay Equity solutions. CURO expanded the configurability of its Compensation Management product, facilitating Human Resource Business Partner options, incorporating budgets to its rolling review offering and completing configurable salary reduction functionality. With its Pay Equity product, CURO added Fair Pay Check for New Hires, making it possible for employers to identify a fair pay range at the hiring and promotion stage of the employee journey. The update further enhanced the solution’s ability to support a complete pay equity analysis, an essential factor in developing, upholding and demonstrating an organizational commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Partnerships & People Updates

Recognizing the value of such insight, Morneau Shepell entered into a reseller agreement with CURO for its pay equity offering, noting the ability to manage compliance while driving demand.

Internally, CURO updated its board and leadership team, appointing Mark Phillips as chairman and Graeme MacKenzie as CFO. The company’s previous chair, Angela Williams, stepped down due to other work commitments but remained on the board as a non-executive director.

O’Neill concluded, “Amid a year of great uncertainty, CURO experienced tremendous growth and innovation. We’ve welcomed new clients, partners and board members while releasing significant product updates. In this timeframe, we repeated a Net Promoter Score survey to gauge client satisfaction around both our solutions and service delivery and achieved a 525 percent uptick. I believe this further speaks to the work our team is doing and the results we’re helping our clients achieve, and we aim to continue this success throughout 2021.”

CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make appropriate and fair compensation recommendations. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders’ experience managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs and processes.

Founded in 2010, CURO manages compensation reviews for more than 250,000 employees across North America, EMEA and APAC. Delivering strategic impact through compensation, CURO partners with forward-thinking companies, including ADP, Ascender, Deltek and others. For more information, visit curocomp.com.