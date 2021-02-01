Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tubes and Cores Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the tubes and cores market and it is poised to grow by $773.80 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on tubes and cores market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for transparent barrier film and shift in apparel manufacturing from Europe to Asian countries.



The tubes and cores market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing global sporting goods retailer market as one of the prime reasons driving the tubes and cores market growth during the next few years.



The report on tubes and cores market covers the following areas:

Tubes and cores market sizing

Tubes and cores market forecast

Tubes and cores market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tubes and cores market vendors that include Albert Eger GmbH & Co. KG, Callenor Co., Greif Inc., Konfida, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., and VPK Group NV. Also, the tubes and cores market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



