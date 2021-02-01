New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Information Technology Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018857/?utm_source=GNW

57 billion in 2020 to $8370.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11866.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The information technology (IT) market consists of sales of information technology (IT) services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that apply computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment to store, retrieve, transmit and maneuver data. The IT market involves services such as computer networking, broadcasting, systems design services and information distribution technologies like television and telephones and other equipment used during the process. The IT market also includes sales of goods such as computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment which are used in providing IT services. The IT market is segmented into IT services; computer hardware; telecom and software products.



North America was the largest region in the global information technology market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global information technology market. Africa was the smallest region in the global information technology market.



Over the past five years there has been an increasing prevalence of low cost open source alternatives. Open source has become a preferred platform for developing new technology. In the past, software publishers would open source software that was not making money, but now companies are open sourcing software to increase its presence and share in the market. According to Allison Randal, President, Open Source Initiative, 78% of companies use open source solutions and 64% participate in open source projects indicating an increase in open source software platforms to build applications in 2015.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the information technology market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and employees working for these establishments faced difficulties related to infrastructure and communication owing to lockdowns imposed by governments globally, forcing them to work from home. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the information technology market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The demand for cloud computing services is expected to drive the demand for IT services during the forecast period. In cloud computing model data is stored on the internet by a cloud computing provider, who manages and operates data storage as a service. Many companies are now choosing applications hosted in the cloud for their day-to-day operations. For example, according to statistics provided by hostingtribunal.com, 60% of computing workloads were running in the public cloud in 2019 Similarly, 94% of enterprise workloads are expected to be processed by cloud data centers in 2021. Companies are also opting for cloud-based data storage; thus boosting the demand for IT services.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018857/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001