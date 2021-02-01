Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Forecast: Connections, Revenue and Technology Trends 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total number of IoT connections worldwide will increase from 1.5 billion at the end of 2019 to 5.8 billion in 2029. The COVID-19 pandemic will have an acute impact on the number of IoT connections in the early years of the forecast period, but this will fade over time. This report analyses future trends in the growth in the number of IoT connections and revenue, the impact of emerging IoT technologies and the sectors driving growth.

This report includes the analysis of:

technology trends including the number of 2G, 3G/4G, 5G, NB-IoT, LTE-M and 'other LPWA' connections worldwide

key industry sectors and the share of connections and revenue that they contribute

the revenue generated worldwide from hardware, applications and connectivity services.

Geographical coverage



Regions modelled

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

China

Developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia-Pacific excluding China (EMAP)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

Who Should Read this Report

This report addresses the requirements of executives and analysts that are assessing the demand for IoT supported by cellular and LPWA networks.

These include:

senior executives of IoT business units

senior executives responsible for R&D and network innovation

market analysts responsible for M2M market sizing

Key metrics

Revenue for the following value chain elements:

applications

connectivity services

IoT hardware

IoT connections worldwide and by region, by technology type: 2G 3G/4G 5G NB-IoT LTE-M 'other LPWA'

Connections and revenue, by sector: automotive finance health industries smart cities retail smart buildings utilities agriculture tracking



Key Topics Covered:



Worldwide trends Sector trends Regional trends Comparison with previous forecast About the authors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kupcnt

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900