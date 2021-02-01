Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Talent Acquisition Market Research Report by Training (External and Internal), by Certification (AI Developers, Cloud Computing & Security, Data Management, and Web Presentation), by Industry - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market is expected to grow from $22,791.04 Million in 2020 to $33,498.78 Million by the end of 2025.



This research report categorizes the Digital Talent Acquisition to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Training, the Digital Talent Acquisition Market is examined across External and Internal.

Based on Certification, the Digital Talent Acquisition Market is examined across AI Developers, Cloud Computing & Security, Data Management, and Web Presentation. The Data Management is further studied across Big Data & Master Data Management and Data Analytics. The Web Presentation is further studied across App Development,, Web Development, and User Interface Design.

Based on Industry, the Digital Talent Acquisition Market is examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

Based on Geography, the Digital Talent Acquisition Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market including Accenture, IBM Corporation, Skillsoft Limited, ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand, Data Science Council of America, Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., Hortonworks Inc., iCIMS, Microsoft, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Skillsoft Limited, Ultimate Software, and Workday.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Digital Talent Acquisition Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Training Outlook

3.4. Industry Outlook

3.5. Certification Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing innovation and technological advancement

5.1.1.2. Demand of digital integrated talent acquisition systems integrated with CRM and ERP

5.1.1.3. Accelerating digital, video, and cognitive technologies to increase transparency and quickly find skilled employees

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issues related to complex datasets and widespread technological changes

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Integration with AI and machine learning

5.1.3.2. Crowd-sourcing and growth in mobile apps offering easy access to the temp labor marketplace

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited awareness and adoption

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, By Training

6.1. Introduction

6.2. External

6.3. Internal



7. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, By Certification

7.1. Introduction

7.2. AI Developers

7.3. Cloud Computing & Security

7.4. Data Management

7.4.1. Big Data & Master Data Management

7.4.2. Data Analytics

7.5. Web Presentation

7.5.1. App Development,

7.5.2. Web Development

7.5.3. User Interface Design



8. Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market, By Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Automotive & Transportation

8.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

8.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

8.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

8.7. Education

8.8. Energy & Utilities

8.9. Government & Public Sector

8.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.11. Information Technology

8.12. Manufacturing

8.13. Media & Entertainment

8.14. Telecommunication

8.15. Travel & Hospitality



9. Americas Digital Talent Acquisition Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Digital Talent Acquisition Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Digital Talent Acquisition Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Accenture

13.2. IBM Corporation

13.3. Skillsoft Limited

13.4. ADP

13.5. Cornerstone OnDemand

13.6. Data Science Council of America

13.7. Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd.

13.8. Hortonworks Inc.

13.9. iCIMS

13.10. Microsoft

13.11. Oracle Corporation

13.12. SAP SE

13.13. Skillsoft Limited

13.14. Ultimate Software

13.15. Workday



14. Appendix

14.1. Discussion Guide



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8hzzu

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900