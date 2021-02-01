Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barite Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for barite is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving the barite market are the growing demand from the oil and gas industry, in drilling fluid, and its growing usage in the plastics industry. The presence of close substitutes, such as celestite and iron ore, could act as an obstacle for the growth of the barite market.
About 80% of the global demand is from the petroleum industry. The worldwide demand for barite would continue till petroleum products are preferred as the chief source of energy, given their importance in the transportation and industrial end-use sectors.
Middle-East & Africa is forecasted to be the largest market for barite owing to the growing oil & gas industry of this region where barite plays a very crucial role.
Key Market Trends
High demand from Oil & Gas Industry
Barite has huge demand in oil and gas drilling operations as a weighing agent in the drilling mud. It prevents the explosive release of oil and gas during drilling and it has unique physical and chemical properties such as high specific gravity, chemical and physical inertness, low solubility, and magnetic neutrality.
Middle-East Region to Dominate the Market
Middle-East has the largest market share in the barite market owing to its dominance of over 30% in global oil production. This is due to the presence of some of the leading oil-producing nations of the world in this region, like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and UAE.
Competitive Landscape
The Barite market is partially consolidated. Some of the companies include The Cary Company, Deutsche Baryt Industrie, CIMBAR PERFORMANCE MINERALS, Milwhite Inc., and International Earth Products.
