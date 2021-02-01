Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Pacemakers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cardiac pacemakers market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8%, during the forecast period. Some of the factors, such as the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, favorable reimbursement scenario, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements, are expected to boost the market studied.
According to the European Society of Cardiology, around 7.6 million people of age 65 years and above had atrial fibrillation in 2016, and the number is expected to rise up to around 14.4 million in 2060.
Furthermore, according to the data by the German Heart Surgery Report, 2018, the cardiac procedures performed related to pacemaker and ICD were around 22, 442. Therefore, it is expected to impact market growth.
Key Market Trends
Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers Segment Captures the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Grow with a Lucrative Rate
The implantable cardiac pacemakers captured the largest market share, and it is expected to grow with a lucrative growth rate, over the forecast period.
North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance
North America emerged to be the largest regional market, in terms of revenue. The high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, high obesity rates, and a favorable reimbursement environment are the primary factors behind its large market size.
Competitive Landscape
The presence of major market players, such as Abbott Inc. (ST. Jude Medical), Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, and Lepu Medical Co. Ltd, is contributing to the market growth. The increasing innovation and rise in investment for various public and private organizations are expected to intensify the industry rivalry across the world.
