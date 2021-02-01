Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) - A Global Market Overview, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of both market volume in million square meters and value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026. Focus on COVID-19's impact on the market, concentrating on YoY growth rates for 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The global market development of VIPs has been largely impacted by the evolution in regulations set for energy efficiency in buildings, refrigerators, hot water storage systems and automobiles.
Refrigeration manufacturers are increasingly employing VIPs for achieving optimum energy efficiency. Cold chain logistics for pharmaceutical products is also under intense regulatory scrutiny, which has increased the need for reliable and high performance thermal packaging, which has boosted the market for VIPs.
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest declines would be expected in VIPs for building & construction, refrigerators & freezers and automotive and transportation applications. On the other hand, demand for VIPs in cold chain logistics is expected to increase robustly in 2020-2021, thanks to the demand for cold chain containers and boxes to transport COVID-19 test kits and upcoming demand from COVID-19 vaccine transportation and storage.
Going into 2021, VIPs demand is forecast to pick up in all applications. VIPs demand in cold chain logistics is anticipated to post a robust growth during 2020-2021, amid the huge demand from COVID-19 vaccination programs, recording huge YoY growth rates.
The report includes 187 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each table), supported with a meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation, of the market. This report includes the brief business profiles of 47 key global players segmented by VIPs producers - 31; and raw materials producers - 16. The report also provides the listing of the companies engaged in research & development, manufacturing and supply of vacuum insulation panels, VIP systems, core materials, barrier films and other raw materials for VIPs production. The global list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 73 companies.
Research Findings & Coverage
Product Outline
The market for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) based on materials studied in this report comprise the following:
The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs):
Geographic Coverage
Major Global Market Players
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. Introduction
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)
1.1.2 Applications of VIPs
1.1.2.1 Appliances
1.1.2.2 Building & Construction
1.1.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics
1.1.2.4 Transport Refrigeration
1.1.2.5 Other Applications
1.1.3 Vacuum Insulation Panels Standards
1.1.3.1 International Level
1.1.3.2 Europe
1.1.3.3 China
1.1.3.4 ASTM International
2. Key Market Trends
2.1 Storage and Transportation of COVID-19 Test Kits and Vaccines Creates Huge Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels
2.2 VIP Consumption in Refrigerators and Freezers Being Propelled by Stringent Energy Efficiency Standards
2.3 VIPs to See Significant Growth Potential from Thermal Packaging Systems for Healthcare and Logistics
2.4 Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels in Building Applications Being Hampered by High Costs
3. Industry Landscape
3.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels Producers
3.2 Raw Materials Producers
Core Materials
Barrier Films
Getters
4. Key Business and Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
5.1 Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Core Material Type
5.1.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Core Material Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Fumed Silica VIPs
5.1.1.2 Fiberglass VIPs
5.1.1.3 Other Core Material-based VIPs
5.2 Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Envelope Material Type
5.2.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Envelope Material Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Aluminum Foil based VIPs
5.2.1.2 Metalized Laminates based VIPs
5.3 Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview by Application
5.3.1 Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Application Market Overview by Global Region
5.3.1.1 Refrigerators & Freezers
5.3.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics
5.3.1.3 Building & Construction
5.3.1.4 Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. North America
7. Europe
8. Asia-Pacific
9. Rest of World
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymmef3
