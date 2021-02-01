REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced the relaunch of its Reputation platform. Available today to Reputation customers, the Reputation platform now incorporates Reputation Score X, Experience Insights and Feedback Anywhere — among other capabilities — in a single, comprehensive platform. Along with refreshed branding and a renewed focus for 2021, the Reputation platform relaunch reflects the company’s mission to deliver new innovations to its customers that will help them create consistently excellent customer experiences and fuel business growth.
Making Sense of Customer Interactions
With the overwhelming amount of customer interaction and feedback data that exists today, it’s challenging for brands to get a solid read on their customers’ overall perception of the company and how it compares to the competition. In addition, while various metrics are commonly used to gauge performance, it’s difficult for brands to gather feedback data from disparate listening posts and then know what to do to improve in the eyes of their customers. Now, Reputation solves these challenges with a platform that is better than ever — more actionable, more conversational and more open. It incorporates the following to stitch together a wholly comprehensive offering:
“Reputation is committed to helping brands raise their XM game, but to do that well, we must constantly innovate to reflect the evolving nature of customer expectations,” said Pranav Desai, vice president of Product Management, Reputation. “We will continue to introduce new capabilities and functionality to our Reputation platform in order to help brands create consistently excellent customer experiences and fuel business growth amid the rapid pace of change.”
The Reputation platform is available now to existing Reputation customers. For more information, please visit www.reputation.com.
About Reputation
Reputation, creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation's interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements.
