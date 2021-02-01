THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyve Biosciences, Inc. (“Dyve”), a clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced that Camilla V. Simpson has joined Dyve’s Board of Directors.



Ryan Beal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dyve, stated: “We are delighted to have Camilla join our board during this exciting time for Dyve. Our lead candidate, DYV700, in Phase 2 clinical development, has shown best-in-class potential for the treatment of acute gout flares and is on track for completion of Phase 2 in the first half of this year. With DYV700 and our emerging pipeline of additional Phase 2 candidates, Camilla’s wealth of leadership experience in product strategy, portfolio management, regulatory affairs, and business development will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum. We look forward to Camilla’s immediate contributions as DYV700 progresses through clinical trials and as we continue to advance the Dyve portfolio.”

Camilla V. Simpson has over 25 years of experience in the biotechnology industry. She currently serves as an independent member of the Board of Directors of Spruce Biosciences and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Aristea Therapeutics. She also serves as President of Rare Strategic, LLC., acting as a strategic advisor to early-stage biotech companies working in a wide variety of indications across multiple modalities. In the past, she has held numerous executive leadership positions, including Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio Development at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. Before her tenure at BioMarin, Ms. Simpson was the Vice President of Global Regulatory Strategy Early Development and Business Development at Shire Pharmaceuticals.

“I am very pleased to join Dyve’s Board of Directors to support its efforts to develop new therapeutics utilizing innovative delivery science for broad applications,” said Ms. Simpson. “Throughout my career, I have devised successful product development and regulatory strategies across a range of modalities and indications. I am excited to contribute my insights from these endeavors, as well as my recent experience with a successful IPO, as Dyve continues to evolve and advance its pipeline of novel drug candidates.”

Ms. Simpson holds a B.Sc. in science from the National University of Ireland Galway, a B.Sc. Hons in chemistry from Kingston University (UK), and an M.Sc. with distinction in analytical chemistry from Birkbeck College, University of London.

About Dyve Biosciences

Dyve is a clinical stage biotech company with its lead asset, DYV700, currently completing a 20-center, 100-patient, Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of acute gout. Dyve’s transdermal delivery science platform overturns the traditional limitations of administering therapies. It combines the fast onset of action of an injection with the extended duration and bioavailability of an oral pill – creating ideal PK/PD parameters and an optimal drug profile. Dyve has a robust internal pipeline of novel drugs and a research collaboration in place with a Top 10 Pharmaceutical Company on a separate set of target NCEs. For more information, please visit www.dyvebio.com.

Corporate Contact

Jim McGee

Dyve Biosciences, Inc.

805-857-6449

jim.mcgee@dyvebio.com

Investor Contact

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com