Gaithersburg, MD, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remote work remains a trend this New Year and 91% of workers who worked from home because of the pandemic would like to continue to do so, according to Sodexo’s recent Harris Interactive survey. Today, Sodexo is responding to ever-changing workplace shifts with the expansion of its award-winning workplace dining solution featuring locally sourced, bespoke food solutions, Good Eating Company (GEC) to North America and the acquisition of Nourish Inc., a commissary kitchen model with 25 diverse cuisine options and an emphasis on fresh, vegetable-forward dishes.

These new offers will help strengthen Sodexo’s presence and delivery options in urban markets, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. and create workplace solutions with top quality, healthy options.

“At Sodexo, we recognize the importance of being innovative and anticipating the needs of our clients and their workforce. Never before has that need been so urgent than in a pandemic year; our clients want to provide their employees with the best infrastructure and support, irrespective of where they physically work from,” said David Bailey, CEO, Corporate Services, Sodexo North America. “Our new food solutions will empower them to not just improve the existing dining solutions, but to eat well, while working from anywhere.”

Good Eating Company offers locally sourced, bespoke food solutions

In 2017, Sodexo acquired the Good Eating Company and its 20 years of workplace dining experience across creative, media and arts, investment and financial management and pharmaceutical industries and has helped to successfully grow the company’s food offerings and services in the U.K and Ireland. GEC is a premium food-only brand and its flex model allows chefs to work onsite or from a central location.

Each breakfast, lunch and grab-and-go option uses locally sourced ingredients to offer fresh, sustainable, and healthy options daily. GEC’s food program and its delivery service, Good Eating Delivered, will be powered by Sodexo’s digital app, creating an easy, safe, contactless experience. Customers will have the option to pick up food at a client site or have it home delivered, if offered by their employer. Good Eating Delivered will debut in Toronto and Montreal in February and New York City this Spring.

Nourish, Inc. chefs create seasonally organic, veggie-forward dishes

Nourish, Inc. is a well-established brand in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its offsite commissary design allows its expert chefs to create up to 25 cuisine options, including American, Indian, Japanese, Middle Eastern, and Mexican and provides convenient grab-n-go options and healthy snacks. Nourish, Inc. will also be powered by Sodexo’s app and meals will be delivered to companies and employees onsite or offsite daily.

“Nourish is delighted to be a part of Sodexo,” said Jeff Kraft, CEO, Nourish, Inc. “It will allow us to expand our business, access exciting new technologies, and be part of an ecosystem that improves the quality of life for our clients. All while continuing to offer the highest quality food, be creative in everything we present, and remain conscious in our procurement, production, and service.”

Nourish Inc.’s menus are created based on the highest possible percentage of seasonally available organic, non-GMO ingredients. This leads to an immense variety of fresh, healthy meals with an emphasis on vegetable-forward dishes.

“We are excited to bring these new powerful, innovative brands under the Sodexo fold in North America,” said Mike Gillespie, President, Corporate Services West, Sodexo North America. “Many of our corporate dining accounts are perfectly aligned to quickly adapt and bring these concepts to market. The onsite food model has changed. We have been able to bring forth contemporary, relevant brands that we feel will complement the return to office or work from anywhere strategies of our clients and customers.”

