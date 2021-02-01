LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdColony, the in-app marketplace for brands, is pleased to announce a new sponsorship agreement with esports organization and mobile esports leader Mazer Gaming, who field the premier Pokémon Go team and 3v3 Pokémon Go Specialist Cup Champions, now with AdColony's support.



“2020 was a banner year for mobile gaming and esports, and 2021 will be no different,” said Jonathan Harrop, AdColony’s Senior Director of Global Marketing & Communications. “We firmly believe brands should be investing in opportunities to reach consumers in these growing spaces.”

Mobile gaming is the world’s most popular form of gaming, and according to app store intelligence platform App Annie, the average American consumer increased their time spent with mobile games by 13 percent during 1H 2020, with download and engagement remaining high throughout the year.

"AdColony is a company that captured our attention from the start,” said Mazer’s CEO and founder Sam Kijak. “As one of the few esports organizations actively involved in mobile gaming, we saw the potential right away. Fielding the best Pokémon Go team in the world, we will continue to grow our presence in the mobile industry and look forward to working with AdColony."

Esports has also grown tremendously over the past decade with COVID-19 lockdowns around the world accelerated its growth. The global esports market is expected to generate almost $1.6 billion worth of revenues in 2023, according to gaming insights company Newzoo, which projects a total audience of 646 million by that time.

Mobile esports has been popular across the Asia-Pacific market for some time, and AdColony recently announced a regional partnership with Singapore-based gaming & esports brand consultancy firm Mana, which connects brands with the gaming & esports industries. In North America and Europe, the category is growing in popularity, pushed primarily through Niantic’s Pokémon Go, Supercell’s Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, and many more.

“Sponsoring Mazer as an esports organization is a vote of confidence from AdColony that this is a viable, valid channel for advertisers to pay attention to in the coming years,” said Harrop.

You can look forward to seeing AdColony’s rocketship logo on Mazer Gaming’s uniforms soon.

About AdColony

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion monthly users globally. AdColony’s mission is to drive business outcomes that matter for advertisers and publishers using its best-in-class mobile technology, the highest-quality mobile ad experiences and leveraging its curated reach. AdColony is known throughout the mobile industry for its unparalleled third-party verified viewability rates, exclusive Instant-Play™ and Aurora™ HD video technologies, rich media formats, global performance advertising business, programmatic marketplace, and extensive SDK footprint in the Top 1000 apps worldwide.

About Mazer Gaming

Mazer Gaming is a premier esports and entertainment organization founded in 2014. They are well known for their presence in games such as Call of Duty, Gears of War, Super Smash. Bros, and Pokémon Go. They also are home to a variety of Twitch streamers and partners representing their brand. Of late, they have gotten into hosting their own esports tournaments online in a series called "Mazer Gaming Gives Back" for charity.

Media Contact

Lacy Talton

Blast PR on behalf of AdColony

press@adcolony.com