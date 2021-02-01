ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced the appointment of Philippe Drouet as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Drouet brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in global pharmaceutical marketing and joins CRISPR Therapeutics to develop and oversee the Company’s global commercialization efforts.



“Philippe’s experience in building and leading global commercial organizations, and his track record of successfully launching a range of leading oncology and hematology brands, will be critical in driving the next phase of growth for CRISPR,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “We are excited to welcome Philippe to CRISPR and look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance our programs and rapidly build our infrastructure.”

During his career, Mr. Drouet has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the launch and commercialization of important medicines across different therapeutic areas in the United States and other key markets. Mr. Drouet most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Oncology Marketing & Market Access at Merck & Co., where he launched and commercialized Keytruda®, drove substantial global oncology revenue and built and led the company’s Global Marketing, Access and Pricing Organization. Previously, he served as President of Hospira’s U.S. division before Hospira’s acquisition by Pfizer in 2015. Prior, Mr. Drouet held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation, including Vice President, U.S. Hematology; at Novartis, he led in-country marketing efforts in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Turkey and was responsible for the launch and commercialization of Gleevec® and Exjade®. Mr. Drouet received an M.B.A. from INSEAD and a Master of Science and Bachelor of Engineering from McGill University.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements made by Dr. Kulkarni in this press release regarding the expected benefits of Mr. Drouet’s employment, as well as regarding CRISPR Therapeutics’ expectations about the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technologies and therapies. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although CRISPR Therapeutics believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: that preliminary data from any clinical trial and initial data from a limited number of patients may not be indicative of final or future trial results; that clinical trial results may not be favorable or may not support registration or further development; uncertainties about regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; that future competitive or other market factors may adversely affect the commercial potential for CRISPR Therapeutics’ product candidates; potential impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as the timing and progress of clinical trials; uncertainties regarding the intellectual property protection for CRISPR Therapeutics’ technology and intellectual property belonging to third parties, and the outcome of proceedings (such as an interference, an opposition or a similar proceeding) involving all or any portion of such intellectual property; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in CRISPR Therapeutics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in any other subsequent filings made by CRISPR Therapeutics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. CRISPR Therapeutics disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® word mark and design logo are registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

