VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) would like to provide an update on the acquisition of the interests of Empire Metals Ltd. (AIM:EEE)(“Empire”) in the Bolnisi gold and copper project in the Republic of Georgia (“the Transaction”) as previously announced on October 26, 2020.
Empire Transaction
The offer from the Company remains in place. The offer is subject to a right of first refusal (“ROFR”) by the Empire’s joint venture partners in Georgia, Caucasian Mining Group (“CMG”). Whilst CMG have indicated an interest in exercising their right, they have yet to provide Empire with an acceptance of the offer which gives Empire confidence in receiving the full consideration offered by the Company as required under the shareholders agreement. The Company and Empire continues to seek a resolution to the situation.
New Senior Management
Regardless of the outcome of the Transaction, the Company is pleased to complete its appointment of senior management and members of the Board of Directors. Mr. Mike Struthers will join the Company’s Board of Directors and become the Company’s newly appointed CEO. Dr. Neil O’Brien will be appointed to the Board of Directors.
Mr. Struthers was previously the Chief Executive Officer with Empire, and is a seasoned professional and Chartered Engineer with 40 years of international mining experience which includes:
Dr. O’Brien is a consulting economic geologist and former mining executive with the following experience:
Mr. Ramon Perez, President of Candelaria, commented, “Although we continue to discuss with Empire the potential acquisition of their assets in Georgia, we are very pleased and looking forward to having Mr. Struthers and Dr. O’Brien join our team. They bring very valuable experience and expertise in exploration and development of precious metals assets on a global basis to our Company. We look forward to drawing upon this experience as we continue to build a portfolio of mining projects and step up the development & exploration activities even further.”
About Candelaria Mining
Candelaria Mining is a Canadian-based gold development and exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Mexico, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Candelaria currently owns 100% of Caballo Blanco Project and the Pinos Gold Project.
For more information on projects, please see the technical reports prepared pursuant to NI 43-101 which are available on the Company’s website at www.candelariamining.com.
