ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN), a public and private nonprofit created for the purpose of coordinating and building the bridges between the healthcare providers throughout the state of Michigan, and it’s majority owned subsidiary, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura), yesterday gathered a national panel of experts to discuss the bioethics of sharing big data, including how ethics may influence our country's pandemic response.



“As electronic health information exchange becomes more prominent today, many questions surrounding the bioethics of sharing that information have come to the forefront,” said Tim Pletcher, CEO, MiHIN and Velatura. “It’s important to discuss the salient issues that are facing health care today, especially in the context of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the quickly approaching compliance dates set by the Department of Health and Human Services.”



The panel, consisting of leaders in the field, offered expert insight on the current landscape of data sharing in health information technology. Contributors included Ammon R. Fillmore, J.D., General Counsel and Privacy Officer, Indiana Health Information Exchange, Shreya Patel, J.D., Chief Privacy and Policy Officer, MiHIN, and Harm J. Scherpbier, MD, MS, FAMIA Chief Medical Information Officer, HealthShare Exchange.



The hour-long virtual discussion which took place January 27, 2021, was free and had nearly 100 registered participants.



Watch a replay of the panel discussion here.

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.

About Velatura Public Benefit Company

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability.

