VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, is pleased to announce that its previously announced split of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), on the basis of three (3) post-split Common Shares for each one ‎‎(1) pre-‎split Common Share (the “Split”), will be completed on February 2, 2021 (the “Effective Date”). Accordingly, the Common Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on the Effective Date. The Split was approved by the Company’s shareholders at the special meeting held on November 16, 2020.



Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), the Split is being conducted on a “push-out” basis and therefore the CUSIP number of the Common Shares will remain the same. All shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2021 will be entitled to participate in the Split. The Split has been accepted by the TSXV.

As a result of the Split, the 10,782,358 Common Shares issued and outstanding immediately will be increased to approximately 32,347,074 Common Shares on a post-Split basis. The Split affects shareholders uniformly, including holders of outstanding securities convertible into or exercisable for Common Shares on the Effective Date. The exercise price, number and exchange basis of the convertible securities on the Effective Date will be adjusted proportionally to reflect the Split.

Shareholders do not need to take any action. The Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will send to registered shareholders a Direct Registration Advice (DRS Advice) under the direct registration system indicating the number of additional Common Shares that they receive as a result of the Split. These additional Common Shares will be held in book entry form and registered electronically in the transfer agent’s recordkeeping system, unless a physical share certificate is requested by the registered shareholder. Beneficial owners with Common Shares held through a brokerage account will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the Split.

For more information please contact: James Greig Chief Executive Officer Prospect Park Capital Corp. Tel: (778) 788-2745

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎‎‎‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎‎‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ‎‎‎‎to the Company, including, the completion of the Split, the timing of the Split and the number of Common Shares to be issued and outstanding upon completion of the Split, are intended to identify ‎forward-looking information. All statements other than ‎statements of ‎historical ‎fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's current ‎views and ‎intentions with ‎respect to future events, and ‎current information available to the Company, and are ‎subject to ‎certain risks, ‎uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors ‎could ‎cause the actual results, ‎performance or achievements that may be expressed or ‎implied by such forward-‎looking ‎information to vary from ‎those described herein should one or more of these risks ‎or uncertainties ‎materialize. ‎Examples of such risk factors ‎include, without limitation; risks ‎related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders ‎and ‎‎measures of governmental ‎authorities ‎to try ‎to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎‎non-essential business ‎closures, ‎quarantines, ‎self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions ‎‎to ‎markets, economic ‎activity, ‎financing, ‎supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general ‎‎economic ‎conditions ‎including a ‎possible ‎national or global recession‎; additional regulatory or legal approvals required for the Split; as well as those risk factors discussed or ‎‎referred to in ‎the Company’s disclosure ‎‎documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎‎provinces of Canada ‎and available at ‎‎www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected ‎‎manner, or should ‎assumptions ‎‎underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or ‎‎events may differ ‎materially ‎‎from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is ‎‎expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by ‎‎this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume ‎‎responsibility for the accuracy or ‎‎‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎‎information included in this press release ‎‎is ‎made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes ‎‎no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎‎any ‎forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable ‎‎law.‎‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.