India, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America held the largest share of the wireless testing market in 2019; the market growth in this region is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of internet-based solutions, rising demand for smart homes, expansion of the telecommunications sector, and surging adoption of smartphones. Europe is another crucial market for the growth of the wireless testing market. With the mounting penetration of smartphones and other smart devices, the demand for smart homes has increased substantially in the region in the past 5 years. The concept of smart homes focuses on advanced security aspects, leveraging wireless technologies and other hardware products, along with conferring other smart features. These factors are encouraging wireless testing providers to offer their quality-testing services to smart home market players.

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Devices Bolsters Wireless Testing Market Growth

The growing adoption of smartphones and smart devices in developing economies is encouraging the development of several new technologies. Rising disposable income, increasing population, and escalating internet penetration are a few of the key factors driving the demand for smartphones and smart devices. As per the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), smartphone revenue reached US$ 80 billion in the US, and the unit shipments grew to 170.7 million. According to the CTA expectations, 5-enabled smartphones would account for 76% of the total smartphone sale by 2022. Smart devices confer optimized features such as enhanced display and in-house health monitoring, which are captivating significant consumer attention toward these devices. The adoption of smartphones and smart devices has an enormous impact on the wireless testing industry.

Wireless Testing Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of offering, the wireless testing market is segmented into equipment and services. The equipment segment dominated the market, with 81.9% market share in 2019. On the basis of technology, the wireless testing market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G. The Bluetooth segment the led the market in 2019, with a share of 29.0%.

The wireless testing market, by application, is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunications, energy and power, medical devices, aerospace and defense, industrial, and others (research, education, and government). The IT and telecommunications segment led the market in 2019, with a share of 21.3%. Wireless testing of IT and telecommunications-related products are needed to ensure their compliance with defined standards and specifications.





Wireless Testing Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification B.V., EXFO, INTERTEK GROUP PLC, Keysight Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, SGS SA, TÜV Rheinland, and Viavi Solutions Inc are key companies operating in the global wireless testing market. The major market players are focusing on various market initiatives for sustaining in the competitive environment.

In 2020, Keysight Technologies made an announcement regarding the selection of its end-to-end test solutions by DEKRA for conducting the process of certification of 5G new radio (NR) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) devices, in compliance with a wide range of requirements, to enhance the safety of human and technology (including vehicles) interaction. In 2020 Intertek declared an expansion of its assurance, testing, and certification services for 5G products.

