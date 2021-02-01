New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018941/?utm_source=GNW

18 billion in 2020 to $553.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $758.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (e.g., mains, meters) including gas marketers that buy gas from the well and sell it to a distribution system, gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others and establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final consumers. The natural gas distribution is segmented into industrial and commercial natural gas distribution and household natural gas distribution.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global natural gas distribution market, accounting for 28% of the market in 2020. Eastern Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global natural gas distribution market. South America was the smallest region in the global natural gas distribution market.



Companies in the natural gas distribution industry are investing in robotic wireless in-pipe leak detection systems for faster repair of leakages. Traditional detection systems are often slow. The new robotic technology can detect leaks at a faster pace and with high accuracy. The robotic devices uses laser beams to detect potential leak points by analyzing the gas concentration in close proximity. This technology provides reliable results and reduced amount of data to be processed in detection to plug gas leakage. For instance, A6 OMD robot, developed by SMP Robotics, is used to detect underground pipeline gas leaks. It uses GPS to frame a map to locate the gas leak for a pipeline of any length.



Companies in the natural gas distribution market are using alternate modes of natural gas transportation for the delivery of natural gas through land. Natural gas is transported mostly through pipes or through shipping vessels. However, companies are now exploring the use of railroads for the delivery of natural gas. Transporting natural gas through rails might allow the companies to expand its reach to remote industrial areas. Following the trend, in 2019, the U.S Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the New Fortress Energy ’s plan to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale by train for about 175 miles to South Jersey, U.S.

