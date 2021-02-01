MIAMI, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, is announcing plans to roll out its ketamine home delivery platform known as KetaDASH. The backbone for KetaDASH will be Ehave’s expertise in the area of digital therapeutics, which has been developed through years of testing in the area of mental healthcare. Ehave’s digital therapeutics insight will empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. After years of continued work to develop its proprietary digital therapeutics technology, Ehave is ahead of other psychedelic companies that are in the process of building integrated technical platforms and comprehensive toolsets to deliver psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies combined with digital therapeutics.



Research has indicated ketamine is the most significant new development in psychiatry given its high efficacy for treating major depression. Many studies have shown that in addition to depression, ketamine could be a potential treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and several other treatment-refractory neuropsychiatric disorders. Ketamine was originally approved as an anesthetic and safe alternative to phencyclidine by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1970. In 2000, researchers concluded that ketamine is a fast-acting that also provides long-term effects.

Many of the depression treatments available today are monoaminergic-based. These treatments include monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. These treatments have worked well for many patients, but many patients with major depressive disorder do not respond to these agents. When compared with ketamine, these treatments can sometimes take up to several weeks to work. One dose of ketamine has proven effective at producing fast, long-lasting effects within hours to days of administration. According to a 2019 study by Christoph Kraus, Daniel Wasserman, Ioline D. Henter, Elia Acevedo-Diaz, Bashkim Kadriu, and Carlos A. Zarate Jr., Ketamine quickly reduces suicidal ideation, fatigue, and anhedonia, while improving circadian rhythm and sleep patterns in major depressive disorder. These are all symptoms of many psychiatric disorders that remain undertreated by monoaminergic-based agents.

Ketamine’s process goes beyond modulating the neurotransmission of glutamate. According to the study by According to a 2019 study by Kraus, Wasserman, Henter, Acevedo-Diaz, Kadriu, and Zarate ketamine also includes direct and indirect high affinity antagonistic binding properties at the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, as well as a-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole-propionic acid throughput modulation. The study found other processes contributing to ketamine’s efficacy for depression treatment include agonism at the dopamine receptor, antagonism at the M1–3 muscarinic receptors, and inhibition of the reuptake of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine.1

As a result of this positive research, and the recent FDA approval of intranasal ketamine, there is tremendous potential for ketamine or ketamine-like treatments to improve the quality of life for patients with depression who do not respond to current treatments. These studies have paved the way for ketamine research evaluating novel approaches for the prevention and treatment of depression. A recent article on RealMoney.com said ketamine clinics are gaining popularity all across the country. According to the article, the total addressable market for ketamine as an antidepressant is estimated to be roughly $16.2 billion. Ketamine has become so important in the psychedelic arena that PsyTech recently hosted a roundtable on it. The roundtable titled "Clinicians and Psychiatrists Discuss the Future of Ketamine Therapy" can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYZcRrCPcvM&feature=youtu.be.

KetaDASH www.ketadash.com will provide a platform for medical practitioners to administer ketamine intravenously to patients at home, though it has not yet been approved by the FDA to treat depression. Ehave will provide Ketamine clinics and medical practitioners with software, staffing, protocols, and equipment as part of the KetaDASH platform. Ehave’s Dashboard is being designed as a smart and intuitive for KetaDASH that simplifies the process of gaining detailed insight on the effect ketamine therapy is having on patients. Patients will be able to create a profile, check availability of administering nurses, and schedule appointments.

“Under the supervision of a medical professional Ketamine can be life changing for individuals suffering from clinical depression,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. "Ketamine clinics are opening up in major cities all over the country as a result of the demand being created by individuals seeking treatment. Our objective is to complement what these companies are doing by helping them generate revenue from patients they otherwise might not have.”

Clinics owners and medical practitioners interested in more information on KetaDASH Home Infusion are invited to contact Ehave for details.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

