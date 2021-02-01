New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018940/?utm_source=GNW

78 billion in 2020 to $529.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $711.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The water and sewage market consists of sales of water supply and sewage removal services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate water treatment plants and/or water supply systems and sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities; or provide steam, heated air, or cooled air. The water and sewage market is segmented into water supply & irrigation systems; sewage treatment facilities and steam & air-conditioning supply.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global water and sewage market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global water and sewage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global water and sewage market.



Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For Instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.



Water treatment plants are using energy efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption in their plants. Energy-efficient technologies such as membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters are helpful in water resource recovery. Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, and reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral. For example, MABR technology is being used at OxyMem, an Irish water treatment company, is 75% more efficient than conventional wastewater treatment technologies.





