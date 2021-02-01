BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Announcement on 1 February 2021 at 3:35 pm (UTC +2:00)



MSc. (Tech) Liisa Hukka from Talenom Plc. has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO) of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes PlC (”BBS”, ”the Company”). Hukka will take up her position on 1 February, 2021, when the Company’s current CFO Hannu Säynäjäkangas retires. Hukka works on BBS’ Management Team and reports to the CEO.

Hukka has extensive experience in industrial financial management in both international listed companies and domestic growth companies. She is specialized in financial management in transition and growth phases of companies. For the past 5 years, Hukka has worked as a financial administration consultant at Talenom. Prior to that, she worked as CFO at Nestor Cable and in various financial management and business support positions at the Dutch Draka Holding BV Group. Hukka holds M.Sc. in Production Management. She also holds MSc from Cranfield University in the UK.



With the change of CFO, BBS has switched to using Talenom's accounting firm and financial management services.

The company’s Management Team consists of Ilkka Kangasniemi CEO, Liisa Hukka CFO, Soile Hakala QD, Hanna Tölli COO and Mikko Viitanen Director of QC.

