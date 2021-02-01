Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Passenger Flow Market 2020 - Managing Passenger Traffic Amidst Infrastructure Constraints is Driving Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Passenger flow management includes digital solutions that airports use to ensure a seamless passenger experience across touchpoints, reduce wait times, and increase dwell times to improve airports' non-aeronautical revenue.



Airports had been experiencing an increase in passenger traffic until the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the travel industry. The pandemic will accelerate digital transformation projects related to passenger experience, with self-service becoming a priority. Airports' spending capacity declined in 2020 because of travel restrictions in place around the world; private airports that tended to be early adopters of passenger flow management solutions were among those most affected.



Regulations focused on passenger data security and integrity will be a challenge for the development and implementation of passenger flow management solutions. Internet of Things technologies will drive market growth, but a concern is that the implementation of sensors on a large scale increases the number of entry points for cyberattacks that could disrupt airport operations.



The majority of solution providers in the market are small companies. The market is still in a nascent stage, even though major Tier I private airports have had some sort of rudimentary passenger flow solutions in-house for some time. Integration of solutions into legacy airport information technology infrastructure will be a complex task, so partnering with mature airport technology vendors will help solution providers in this process and allow them to gain entry to multiple airports.

4. COVID-19 - Impact of the Pandemic

Prolonged Crises will Lead to High Levels of Uncertainty Restricting Travel and Global Economy Strength

Stakeholders Aim to Reduce Physical Contact at All Touchpoints

COVID-19 Impact on Airports - Future Outlook

5. Market Trends

Growing Demand Leading to Infrastructure Constraint

Digitalization of Airports

Data Protection and Privacy Regulations

6. Technology Trends

Internet of Things will Play a Major Role in Tracking Passenger Clusters in a Post-COVID-19 World

Passenger Self-Service Eliminating Queues and Ensuring Contactless Experience across Touchpoints

Cybersecurity

Blockchain Single Source of Identity for Passenger will Enhance Security and Passenger Processing

5G Communication will Escalate Internet of Things and Self-Service Capabilities

Case Studies - Key Technologies

7. Vendor Profiles

Vendors are Pursuing Deals to Strengthen Product Portfolios

Competitor Profile - Veovo

Competitor Profile - SITA

Competitor Profile - Xovis

Competitor Profile - Foxstream

