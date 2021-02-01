Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Passenger Flow Market 2020 - Managing Passenger Traffic Amidst Infrastructure Constraints is Driving Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Passenger flow management includes digital solutions that airports use to ensure a seamless passenger experience across touchpoints, reduce wait times, and increase dwell times to improve airports' non-aeronautical revenue.
Airports had been experiencing an increase in passenger traffic until the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the travel industry. The pandemic will accelerate digital transformation projects related to passenger experience, with self-service becoming a priority. Airports' spending capacity declined in 2020 because of travel restrictions in place around the world; private airports that tended to be early adopters of passenger flow management solutions were among those most affected.
Regulations focused on passenger data security and integrity will be a challenge for the development and implementation of passenger flow management solutions. Internet of Things technologies will drive market growth, but a concern is that the implementation of sensors on a large scale increases the number of entry points for cyberattacks that could disrupt airport operations.
The majority of solution providers in the market are small companies. The market is still in a nascent stage, even though major Tier I private airports have had some sort of rudimentary passenger flow solutions in-house for some time. Integration of solutions into legacy airport information technology infrastructure will be a complex task, so partnering with mature airport technology vendors will help solution providers in this process and allow them to gain entry to multiple airports.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Executive Summary
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
4. COVID-19 - Impact of the Pandemic
5. Market Trends
6. Technology Trends
7. Vendor Profiles
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Latin America
13. Growth Opportunity Universe
14. The Last Word
15. Next Steps
