Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transition to Hybrid Cloud Services to Trigger the Growth of Laboratory Information Management Systems in the United States and European Union, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating as well as the fastest-growing end-user segment in the industry.
The publisher's Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the US and EU laboratory information management system (LIMS) industry, highlighting the key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and trends that will play an important role in industry growth.
The US and EU LIMS market covered in this study is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, biobanks, clinical diagnostics, government, and academic institutions) and by product type (thick-client, thin-client, and cloud-native). The market forecast is provided through 2026, capturing the interesting trends, developments and end-user dynamics that will influence the growth of industry participants.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market revenue potential for both the United States and the European Union are also detailed. Strategic imperatives needed to consolidate the customer base as well as improve market penetration are clearly outlined.
The study also provides comprehensive insights on the complex dynamics in the LIMS industry with regard to pricing trends, production adoption trends, and the key industry participants. It also profiles the competitive environment in the LIMS industry, outlining the strategy and capabilities of the top competitors.
With this research service, the publisher's Transformational Health group offers insightful analysis in the form of key growth opportunities that revolve around the use of artificial intelligence in LIMS for quality assurance and quality control of manufacturing, client expectations in the biobanking industry, and the adoption of hybrid cloud for flexible and agile data management.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Universe
Next Steps
