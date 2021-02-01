New subscription plans and security services give any business access to enterprise-grade solutions
SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, is optimizing its enterprise-grade Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) and Data Security products for any security-conscious business that seeks a rapid time to protection without the overhead of additional expertise or resources. New simplified subscription plans and security services make it easier for any business to protect critical assets from a growing volume of complex and automated threats that present the highest risk of a data breach and business disruption.
The Imperva App Protect plans provide needed capabilities like client-side protection (CSP) to prevent formjacking attacks, account takeover (ATO) mitigation to stop credential stuffing attacks and runtime protection (RASP) to defend against software supply chain attacks. In addition, the new cloud-based Managed DNS service is included to ensure the operational availability of websites, applications and APIs, and to reduce on-premises DNS costs.
To further support resource-constrained businesses, value-based services from Imperva are included as part of the new subscription plans. Based on the company’s deep industry expertise and threat intelligence research, the services will help understaffed IT teams build a stronger security posture.
“As businesses modernize their infrastructure and pivot to a digital world, the variety, speed and intensity of attacks they are facing is both unprecedented and more than they can handle,” says Pam Murphy, CEO, Imperva. “For nearly 20 years, Imperva has delivered innovative solutions to help customers keep pace with the growing complexity of attacks. With today’s announcement, Imperva is making it easier for resource-constrained businesses to stop fraud, prevent business disruption and ensure application resiliency.”
Businesses can experience the compelling value and differentiated capabilities of the Imperva product portfolio through free self-service trials that allow immediate protection of critical assets.
Additional Information:
About Imperva
Imperva is the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it. Imperva protects the data of over 6,200 customers from cyber-attacks through all stages of their digital journey. Imperva Research Labs and our global intelligence community enable Imperva to stay ahead of the threat landscape and seamlessly integrate the latest security, privacy and compliance expertise into our solutions.
Media Contact: Jonathan Gregalis
Imperva, Inc.
San Mateo, California, UNITED STATES
