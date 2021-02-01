Record Full Year 2020 Transaction Volume Creates Strong Momentum in New Year



Prepaid transactions more than double, credit card processing transactions nearly double in the fourth quarter

On Pace for Strong Growth in 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today reported record transactions and processing volume for the fourth quarter of 2020 and record transactions processed for the full year 2020.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Transaction processing volume continues on the strong growth trajectory achieved over the past two years, with the best quarterly performance in the Company’s history over the last three months of 2020. In the fourth quarter, prepaid transaction volume more than doubled while credit card transactions processed, including PayFac, nearly doubled. This provides strong momentum as we begin the new year which, together with our recent accretive acquisition of IMS, should generate strong revenue growth in the first quarter and throughout the year. While ACH volumes were down slightly from the same quarter in 2019, transaction volume grew 13% and returns grew 39% sequentially from the third quarter.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Processing Results

Card Processing, Including PayFac vQ4 19 Credit Card Dollars Processed + 17% Credit Card Transactions Processed + 97% Prepaid vQ4 19 Prepaid Card Load Volume + 95% Prepaid Card Transaction Volume +143% ACH vQ4 19 Electronic Check Transaction Volume - 6% Returned Check Transactions Processed -13%

In the fourth quarter of 2020, total dollars processed were $920 million and total transactions processed were 5.5 million. Both total dollars and transactions are the most for any single quarter in the history of the Company.



Year 2020 Processing Results

Card Processing, Including PayFac v2019 Credit Card Dollars Processed + 14% Credit Card Transactions Processed + 58% Prepaid v2019 Prepaid Card Load Volume +162% Prepaid Card Transaction Volume + 97% ACH v2019 Electronic Check Transaction Volume - 12% Returned Check Transactions Processed - 29%

For 2020, total transactions processed were up 19% to a record 18.2 million, while dollars processed were $3.34 billion.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

