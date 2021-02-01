EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati” or the “Company”), a plant-based food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health conscious consumers, is announcing that it has joined Plant-Based Foods of Canada (PBFC).



PBFC acts as a collective voice for plant-based food companies in Canada. The organization is a division of Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada (FHCP), and it works to educate consumers, government and industry partners about the benefits of plant-based foods. Its goal is to modernize regulations to support innovation and growth and make plant-based eating more available to all.

“Nabati has been growing rapidly and demand for our plant-based products spans both Canada and the U.S. We are proud to be a part of the growing plant-based food movement both in Canada and beyond,” said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati. “PBFC is a respected organization in the industry and we are pleased to support its mission.”

PBFC launched in 2018 and plays a key role in shaping the development of regulatory discussion about the plant-based food industry in Canada. The organization makes presentations regularly for the government, presents thought leadership at industry events and provides rich analysis of emerging issues and trends.

One of PBFC's key regulatory priorities in 2020 was to advocate that the Canadian government adopt protein digestibility corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) technology as the preferred method for assessing protein quality, which is used in several other jurisdictions, including the United States.

On December 3, 2020, Health Canada updated its position to permit the use of both PER and PDCAAS methods for measuring protein quality in most foods, which will help address some of the challenges that the plant-based industry currently faces with communicating plant-based product benefits to consumers.

About Nabati foods Inc.

Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”) is a family-owned food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

For investment inquiries, please contact: ir@nabatifoods.com

For further information, please contact: Ahmad Yehya at ir@nabatifoods.com

Disclosure and Caution

Completion of the financing is subject to a number of conditions, including ensuring the financing and listing application are compliant with CSE requirements. The transaction cannot close until the required conditions are satisfied and required approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the financing will be completed as proposed or at all. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative – there is no active market for Company’s securities at this time. No regulatory body has reviewed or approved the terms to this financing.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the ability to complete the financing, the ability to satisfy the conditions required and approvals needed to complete the transaction, availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.