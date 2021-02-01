CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company has relocated to its new headquarters in Carlsbad.



ATEC’s new facility has been designed from the ground up to inspire collaborative innovation, increase productivity, and support the Company’s rapid growth. Reflective of ATEC’s commitment to advancing the clinical experience in spine, the 120,000 square-foot facility includes a world-class cadaveric lab, a state-of-the-art machining center, an extensive biomechanical lab, expanded office space and meeting areas, and well-appointed outdoor spaces to support working, meeting and fitness activities. The seven-station cadaveric lab is viewable through floor-to-ceiling windows from the lobby and will be central to increased engagement of spine surgeons and sales professionals preparing to employ ATEC’s new procedures and products.

“The new ATEC headquarters is designed around a singular message: our business is in the operating room,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have more than doubled the number of cadaveric stations in our lab to enable us to better meet increased demands for training and to allow for robust collaboration between our product development teams and surgeon partners. The completion of this incredible new facility marks an important milestone for the future growth of our business. It exudes excitement for the spine powerhouse we are building. And we are just getting started.”

ATEC Spine currently employs about 300 people, a number that has nearly doubled since the beginning of 2017. Approximately 80% of ATEC’s employees are based in Carlsbad, California. The Company expects to add a significant number of additional positions in Carlsbad throughout 2021 and beyond.

ATEC’s new headquarters is located at 1950 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad, California, 92008.

