DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – February 01, 2021 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial
results for the fourth quarter for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 after market close. On the
next day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CET / 8:15 AM EST. These items will be
available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to
be available for at least three months.
About trivago N.V.
trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way
travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while
enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our
websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations
and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.
Media Contact
Stephanie Lowenthal
stephanie.lowenthal@trivago.com
Investor Contact
IR@trivago.com
trivago N.V.
Düsseldorf, GERMANY
