SEATTLE, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch has appointed Chris Whaley to Executive Vice President, Cloud Solutions Sales. Chris brings over 20 years focused on the Banking & Capital Markets, Healthcare, and Insurance industries. Chris most recently was a partner at IBM leading Cloud Application services. Prior to that, Chris served as Senior Vice President of business development at Cloudticity, a cloud managed services, compliance and security company focused on migrating healthcare and life science companies to AWS and Azure.



“As more companies embrace digital transformation, enterprises are seeking well-regarded, trusted stewards to advise, modernize and orchestrate the migration of their applications and data to the cloud,” says Doug Schneider, CEO at 2nd Watch. “Chris brings a wealth of experience in the cloud arena and enables 2nd Watch to further accelerate the rapid growth we’ve encountered enabling enterprises’ cloud native development and capabilities.”

As EVP, Cloud Solutions Sales, Chris will lead the 2nd Watch field solution teams globally, addressing the business problems 2nd Watch clients are commonly trying to solve. Seeing increased focus from its clients on application modernization and data and analytics to enable business growth, Chris will contribute to 2nd Watch’s emphasis on growing those practice areas and providing new solutions that address clients’ expanding needs to transform their businesses .

2nd Watch has enabled enterprises to become cloud native since 2011. The company has become the trusted cloud advisor to hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, embracing their unique modernization journey to help transform and modernize their business to achieve true business transformation through cloud adoption.

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing professional and managed cloud services to enterprise clients. The company’s subject matter experts and software-enabled services provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions with a focus on six solution areas - Enterprise Cloud Migration, Security and Compliance, Cloud Native and DevOps, Optimization, Data Engineering and Analytics, and Managed Services - allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. 2nd Watch helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com.

Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com