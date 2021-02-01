Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Personal Health Record Software Market Report

According to a new market research report published by GME, the Personal Health Record Software Market will grow at a CAGR value of 5.6 percent from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as rising demand for cloud-based software for managing patient data, and rising demand for centralizing and streamlining of healthcare data, rising awareness amongst urban patients for medical data storage and management, and rising government initiatives to promote paperless data integration in the healthcare industry will help the market grow exponentially.

Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Personal Health Record Software Market - Forecast to 2026"

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-personal-health-record-software-market-2665

Key Market Insights

The ease of ability to create, store, manage and access personal patient information will help the market grow exponentially during 2021-2026.

Due to rising patient awareness about online healthcare data management, and increasing software launch strategies initiated by top companies in the market, the market for software and apps is definitely on the rise and will continue the trend from 2021 to 2026

The market for third-party PHR will be growing the fastest owing to the rising interest of patients to opt for third party services independent of any healthcare organization

SoftClinic, 75Health, Knapsack, Octal IT Solution LLP, Record Tree LLC, OpenEMR, PHR plus, Cloudchowk, Medixine, Phressia, and CareClinic among others are the major players in the market.

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-personal-health-record-software-market-2665

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Software & Mobile Apps

Service

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Type of Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Provider-Tethered

Payer-Tethered

Third-Party

Interoperable PHRS

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

