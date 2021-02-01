Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Personal Health Record Software Market Report
According to a new market research report published by GME, the Personal Health Record Software Market will grow at a CAGR value of 5.6 percent from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as rising demand for cloud-based software for managing patient data, and rising demand for centralizing and streamlining of healthcare data, rising awareness amongst urban patients for medical data storage and management, and rising government initiatives to promote paperless data integration in the healthcare industry will help the market grow exponentially.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Personal Health Record Software Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-personal-health-record-software-market-2665
Key Market Insights
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-personal-health-record-software-market-2665
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Type of Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/
Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238
Global Market Estimates
Mumbai, INDIA
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238
GME_18x18.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: