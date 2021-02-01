TORONTO and MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) (TSXV: NXR.UN) is pleased to announce that its REIT Units will commence trading on the TSX today.



Nexus received final approval for the listing of its REIT Units on the TSX on Thursday January 28, 2021. The REIT’s units will continue to trade under the symbol NXR.UN and will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the TSX.

The REIT’s units and the class B limited partnership units of the REIT’s subsidiary limited partnerships were consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation unit for every four pre-consolidation units outstanding as of the close of business on January 29, 2021. The REIT’s transfer agent will mail letters of transmittal to unitholders to facilitate the consolidation.

The REIT’s monthly distribution of $0.01333 per pre-consolidation unit will be proportionately adjusted to $0.05333 per post-consolidation unit.

“The graduation to the TSX is part of our strategy to increase exposure to investors and improve our trading liquidity” commented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “The higher per unit trading price resulting from the four for one unit consolidation will also help attract a wider investor base. 2021 is off to a fantastic start for Nexus, with graduation to the TSX, value add opportunities in the REIT’s portfolio of properties, the recently announced conditional purchase agreements for the acquisition of $117.5 million of industrial properties, and a strong pipeline of potential additional industrial acquisitions. We are focused on growing the REIT’s industrial portfolio, an asset class that has provided significant stability to the REIT since inception, and we hope to be successful in completing a number of industrial acquisitions this year”.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 75 properties comprising approximately 4.4 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 28,072,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 6,326,000 REIT Units.

