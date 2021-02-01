Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to welcome Rich MacClary to its executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. MacClary will oversee the company’s finance and accounting operations, business planning and investments, and fiscal compliance policy and practices.

“Rich brings to FCS significant experience and a genuine affinity for healthcare,” said FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker. “He will enhance our capacity and effectiveness in delivering world-class cancer care across Florida and navigating the many opportunities and challenges ahead.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio N. Gordan added, “Rich joins us with significant leadership experience and finance expertise. He is an excellent addition to our executive team.”

During his professional career, MacClary has held leadership positions establishing strategic direction and driving financial growth for public and private equity-backed companies. His healthcare experience spans multi-site services, information technology and electronic payments. Rich has held senior financial leadership roles with Alliance Oncology (a division of Alliance Healthcare Services), Healthcare Holdings of America, Comdata, Inc. and Emdeon, Inc. (now Change Healthcare). A U.S. Navy veteran, he began his career as an officer on the staff of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program in Washington, DC.

MacClary received an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, where he was named a Fuqua Scholar. He graduated cum laude from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and later earned an accounting certificate from the University of Virginia.

###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists (813) 767-9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com Maryalice Keller Florida Cancer Specialists (585) 314-0172 Maryalice.Keller@FLCancer.com