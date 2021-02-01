New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018930/?utm_source=GNW

64 billion in 2020 to $116.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $173.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The land planning and development market consists of sales of land planning and development services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders. Servicing of land may include excavation work for installation of roads and utility lines. The land planning and development market is segmented into residential land planning and development; commercial and institutional land planning and development and industrial land planning and development.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global land planning and development market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global land planning and development market. Africa was the smallest region in the global land planning and development market.



Land planning and development companies are using advanced technologies such as drones to efficiently manage land development projects. Drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is integrated with communication technologies and controlled by a remote. Some of the typical applications of drones in land development include capturing panoramic images for marketing or communications, earthwork volume calculations, elevation mapping and environmental analysis. During land development, the terrain can change daily, thus requiring project managers to monitor these changes and accurately gauge the progress. Drones can help in collecting the data and keep project managers informed of the project’s progress and help them to make better decisions.



During the forecast period, interest rates globally are expected to rise in most developing and developed economies; this is expected to limit the new investments in capital intensive industries such as land planning and development market. Most countries across the world are raising interest rates to control inflation and also to limit the flow of capital out of the country. This is likely to affect new investments in terms of expansion, research and development of new products. The US interest rates, for instance, are expected to rise up to 3.5% by 2021. In addition, the increase in interest rates is likely to have a major impact on construction of both residential and non-residential housing. Higher mortgage rates not only discourage new home buyers but also put pressure on homeowners forcing them to sell. For instance, mortgage rates are expected to increase from about 3.75% in 2017 to about 5.20% in 2021. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the market as borrowing money becomes expensive, affecting the market’s growth.



A rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for new residential buildings, during the forecast period. Globally, around 60% of the urban settlements remained to be built. Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for new infrastructure and drive the land planning and development market during the forecasted period.

