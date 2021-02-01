Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Flight Training and Simulation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



High requirement for virtual simulation solutions, deployment of UAVs in the military for special purpose operations, and increased application areas for drones are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness and frequent cases regarding accidents of drones are hampering the growth of the market.



Unmanned aerial system (UAV) flight training and simulation can be defined as a simulation of the operation of a real-world system or process related to UAV flight training. It includes professional training services to obtain certifications through the use of simulators. Flight simulators are mainly used for pilot training to face every possible situation from bird strikes, engine failures to bad weather.



Based on the application, the military & defense segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growth of the military role of UAVs at unprecedented rates by economically developing countries and steady replacement of the conventional manned aircraft by UAVs in various military & defense fields. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of UAVs for military operations, ongoing tests and trials by the US companies for the use of drones for deliveries of medical equipment and packages.



Some of the key players profiled in the UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market include bAE Systems, Zen Technologies Limited, Thales Training and Simulation, Simlat UAS Simulation, Quantum3D, Presagis USA Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd., H-SIM, General Atomics, CAE Inc., bOSH Global Services Inc., Textron Inc., and SDS International.



Types Covered:

Small Unmanned Air Vehicle (SUAV)

Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs

High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs

Applications Covered:

Military & Defense

Homeland Security

Civil and Commercial

Law Enforcement

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small Unmanned Air Vehicle (SUAV)

5.3 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAVs

5.4 High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs



6 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Military & Defense

6.3 Homeland Security

6.4 Civil and Commercial

6.5 Law Enforcement



7 Global UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launches

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 BAE Systems

9.2 Zen Technologies Limited

9.3 Thales Training and Simulation

9.4 Simlat UAS Simulation

9.5 Quantum3D

9.6 Presagis USA Inc.

9.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

9.9 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd.

9.10 H-SIM

9.11 General Atomics

9.12 CAE Inc.

9.13 BOSH Global Services Inc.

9.14 Textron Inc.

9.15 SDS International



