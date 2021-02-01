Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact on Novavax Inc." company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Novavax is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a recombinant subunit innovative vaccine platform and an adjuvant platform to develop prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Company Overview
3 Regional Analysis
4 Reaction to COVID-19
5 Key Findings
6 Appendix
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isdfgd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: