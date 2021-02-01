Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 29 January 2021£40.98m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 29 January 2021£40.98m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):52,416,513
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 January 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *78.19p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *77.33p
  
Ordinary share price 63.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.79%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 29/01/2021
 
   
Portolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)16.85%
2Volex Plc16.62%
3Cash and other net current assets14.57%
4Adept Technology Group Plc 7.40%
5Hargreaves Services Plc 7.05%
6Fireangel Safety Technology Plc7.04%
7Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.09%
8Synectics Plc5.16%
9Venture Life Group Plc5.05%
10Flowtech Fluidpower Plc3.99%
11DigitalBox plc3.59%
12Duke Royalty Ltd2.86%
13Real Good Food Company Plc0.39%
 Other3.34%
 Total100.00%