|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 29 January 2021
|£40.98m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 29 January 2021
|£40.98m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|52,416,513
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 January 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|78.19p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|77.33p
|Ordinary share price
|63.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(18.79%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 29/01/2021
|Portolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|16.85%
|2
|Volex Plc
|16.62%
|3
|Cash and other net current assets
|14.57%
|4
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|7.40%
|5
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.05%
|6
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|7.04%
|7
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.09%
|8
|Synectics Plc
|5.16%
|9
|Venture Life Group Plc
|5.05%
|10
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|3.99%
|11
|DigitalBox plc
|3.59%
|12
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.86%
|13
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.39%
|Other
|3.34%
|Total
|100.00%
