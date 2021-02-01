Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the HVAC industry "HVAC Industry - Indoor Air Quality and Smart Devices Are Key HVAC Trends Expected for 2021"



HVAC contractors may benefit from attempts by businesses to improve ventilation systems in 2021. According to guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), inadequate ventilation could potentially contribute to an environment where COVID-19 is spread by airborne transmission. This has led to an increase in demand for technologies that improve the quality of indoor air. Pre-pandemic, many of these technologies such as heavy duty filters and systems that use UV light to kill virus particles were typically only marketed to hospitals and other healthcare settings. However, in 2021 it is likely that there will be a greater focus on indoor air quality from commercial and residential sectors.



Another trend that is expected to see growth in 2021 is the increasing adoption of environmentally friendly and energy saving technologies. Consumers are increasingly aware of their carbon footprints and many will prioritize more sustainable solutions for heating and cooling their homes. This increased focus on sustainable solutions combined with the growing adoption of Internet of Things devices among US consumers is expected to drive growth in the connected HVAC sector. Many consumers will expect to be able to control the temperature of their homes and their energy consumption through tools like smart thermostats and connected apps.



