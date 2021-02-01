Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovative Business Models Transforming the Egyptian Two-Wheeler Market, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of Egypt's two-wheeler industry, with snapshots of production and other key elements related to the industry. It discusses how the aforementioned parameters will affect the growth of the industry.



Egypt is one of the fastest-growing and most resilient markets in the African continent. In 2019, it was the 45th largest economy and experienced significant economic advancement owing to a considerable reduction in unemployment and inflation.



The country's GDP also increased by 5.6% to $302.3 billion between 2018 and 2019 with the industrial sector accounting for the largest portion of GDP at 27.9%. The growth is expected to remain constant for the next 3 to 4 years, promoting increased consumption in the economy. Furthermore, Egypt was the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) recipient amongst African economies, which provided the country much-needed employment and growth.



The factors that have brought about economic change in the country are also key drivers for the growth of the two-wheeler industry in Egypt.



The two-wheeler industry in Egypt is considered to hold high potential due to the following reasons:

The low penetration rate of these types of vehicles

Increasing cost of fuel and thereby operation

Increasing urban congestion, especially in big cities like Cairo and Alexandria

The high cost of passenger cars and associated financing costs

The low median age of only 25; the young people of the country are interested in low cost and private transportation

More than 40% of the population living in urban centers

Massive growth in startups providing last-mile delivery services

It will also provide the following:

Market segmentation

Key growth drivers that will drive current and future sales in the country

Key challenges that are currently restraining growth

An economic, social, political, and demographic overview of the country

Key government regulations defining the industry and the market

Percentage split between different type of vehicles in the market including commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and two-wheelers

Different applications of two-wheelers in the market with percentage splits between personal and commercial usage

Key brand profiles of OEMs in the country with model information including specification, pricing, and key insights

Analysis of models from different countries that are available in the market

Insights into key startups and their impact on two-wheeler sales

Case studies of companies that employ two-wheelers as their prime mode of transportation

Brief insights into three-wheelers in the market

Future of two-wheelers in the market in terms of growth opportunities and sales forecasts

Horizon insights for these type of vehicles

Expectations in terms of future vehicle strategies, especially for electric vehicles

Key conclusions and takeaways

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Egypt's 2W Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2W Market Overview in Egypt

2W Market and OEM Segmentation

Growth Drivers for Egypt 2W Market

Growth Restraints for Egypt 2W Market

2. Geographic and Economic Overview-Egypt

Egypt Economy-Overview

Political and Economic Outlook

Economic Overview

Gross Domestic Product

GDP Per Capita

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)-Egypt

Egypt Demographic-Overview

Population Overview

Usage of Internet-Egypt

Growth in Manufacturing-Egypt

3. Key Insights into the Egypt 2W Market

Key Findings

Key Government Regulations

2W Market in Egypt

2W Market in Egypt-Current Usage Practices

2W Market in Egypt-Market Share

Key Brand Profiles in Egypt

Key Brand Profiles

Egypt 2W Market-Country Comparison

Key Mobility Startups-Egypt

Food Delivery-Egypt

Case Study-Halan, Egypt

Three-wheeler Market-Egypt

Future 2W Market in Egypt-Key Parameters

Future 2W Market in Egypt-Forecast

Future of 2W Business in Egypt-Horizon 2024

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1: Growth in Last-mile Delivery Services can Lead to Introduction of New Business Models & Collaborations, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: The Growing Number of Women Riders is Expected to Drive the Growth of 2-wheelers, 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8tr32







