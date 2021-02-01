Dublin, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovative Business Models Transforming the Egyptian Two-Wheeler Market, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Egypt's two-wheeler industry, with snapshots of production and other key elements related to the industry. It discusses how the aforementioned parameters will affect the growth of the industry.
Egypt is one of the fastest-growing and most resilient markets in the African continent. In 2019, it was the 45th largest economy and experienced significant economic advancement owing to a considerable reduction in unemployment and inflation.
The country's GDP also increased by 5.6% to $302.3 billion between 2018 and 2019 with the industrial sector accounting for the largest portion of GDP at 27.9%. The growth is expected to remain constant for the next 3 to 4 years, promoting increased consumption in the economy. Furthermore, Egypt was the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) recipient amongst African economies, which provided the country much-needed employment and growth.
The factors that have brought about economic change in the country are also key drivers for the growth of the two-wheeler industry in Egypt.
The two-wheeler industry in Egypt is considered to hold high potential due to the following reasons:
- The low penetration rate of these types of vehicles
- Increasing cost of fuel and thereby operation
- Increasing urban congestion, especially in big cities like Cairo and Alexandria
- The high cost of passenger cars and associated financing costs
- The low median age of only 25; the young people of the country are interested in low cost and private transportation
- More than 40% of the population living in urban centers
- Massive growth in startups providing last-mile delivery services
It will also provide the following:
- Market segmentation
- Key growth drivers that will drive current and future sales in the country
- Key challenges that are currently restraining growth
- An economic, social, political, and demographic overview of the country
- Key government regulations defining the industry and the market
- Percentage split between different type of vehicles in the market including commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and two-wheelers
- Different applications of two-wheelers in the market with percentage splits between personal and commercial usage
- Key brand profiles of OEMs in the country with model information including specification, pricing, and key insights
- Analysis of models from different countries that are available in the market
- Insights into key startups and their impact on two-wheeler sales
- Case studies of companies that employ two-wheelers as their prime mode of transportation
- Brief insights into three-wheelers in the market
- Future of two-wheelers in the market in terms of growth opportunities and sales forecasts
- Horizon insights for these type of vehicles
- Expectations in terms of future vehicle strategies, especially for electric vehicles
- Key conclusions and takeaways
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Egypt's 2W Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- 2W Market Overview in Egypt
- 2W Market and OEM Segmentation
- Growth Drivers for Egypt 2W Market
- Growth Restraints for Egypt 2W Market
2. Geographic and Economic Overview-Egypt
- Egypt Economy-Overview
- Political and Economic Outlook
- Economic Overview
- Gross Domestic Product
- GDP Per Capita
- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)-Egypt
- Egypt Demographic-Overview
- Population Overview
- Usage of Internet-Egypt
- Growth in Manufacturing-Egypt
3. Key Insights into the Egypt 2W Market
- Key Findings
- Key Government Regulations
- 2W Market in Egypt
- 2W Market in Egypt-Current Usage Practices
- 2W Market in Egypt-Market Share
- Key Brand Profiles in Egypt
- Key Brand Profiles
- Egypt 2W Market-Country Comparison
- Key Mobility Startups-Egypt
- Food Delivery-Egypt
- Case Study-Halan, Egypt
- Three-wheeler Market-Egypt
- Future 2W Market in Egypt-Key Parameters
- Future 2W Market in Egypt-Forecast
- Future of 2W Business in Egypt-Horizon 2024
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1: Growth in Last-mile Delivery Services can Lead to Introduction of New Business Models & Collaborations, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: The Growing Number of Women Riders is Expected to Drive the Growth of 2-wheelers, 2020
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8tr32
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900