New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rural Activities Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018855/?utm_source=GNW

97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2202.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The rural activities market consists of sales of rural activities produce by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake rural activities such as forestry, logging, fishing, hunting, trapping and other forestry services. Timber, finfish, shellfish and cotton are the main outputs produced through rural activities. The rural activities market is segmented into fishing, hunting and trapping; forestry and logging; and agriculture and forestry services.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global rural activities market, accounting for 62% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 11% of the global rural activities market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global rural activities market.



Drone fishing technology is the new technique that has made fishing easier than the traditional processes. Drone is a flying robot and an unmanned small aircraft with a ground-based controller and system of communication between the two. It is being used for fishing as it can pull single baits out to spots that a person cannot normally reach and move multiple baited hooks to offshore locations. It is highly compatible and portable, requiring only one person to carry all the gear and many remote controls have screens/LCD for better view and fishing photography. For instance, Envirobotics, a New Zealand based company developed custom drones especially for long line fishing. The Splash Drone, developed in Florida, USA is a waterproof fishing drone. Many other companies such as dronefishing.com, 3dr.com and TanotisIndia are involved in drone manufacturing for fishing purpose, indicating an increase in the suppliers providing fishing drones and its usage.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018855/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001