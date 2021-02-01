New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Cloud Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957400/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 22.7% over the period 2020-2027. Consumer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.7% CAGR and reach US$111.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corporate/Enterprise User segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The Mobile Cloud market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.8% and 18.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Dell EMC

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace US, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

