New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Industry"
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Microwave, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$33.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Millimeter Wave segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.9% share of the global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile and Wireless Backhaul market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Sub 6 GHZ Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020
In the global Sub 6 GHZ segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless Backhaul
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Microwave by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Microwave by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Microwave by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Millimeter Wave by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Millimeter Wave by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Millimeter Wave by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Sub 6 GHZ by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Sub 6 GHZ by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sub 6 GHZ by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Test &
Measurement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Test & Measurement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Test & Measurement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Network by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Network by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Network by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for System
Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for System Integration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Professional by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Professional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Professional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless Backhaul
by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test &
Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless Backhaul
by Services - Network, System Integration and Professional
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless Backhaul
by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test &
Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement
for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless Backhaul
by Services - Network, System Integration and Professional
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network, System Integration and Professional for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
and Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter
Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test &
Measurement for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
and Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration
and Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network, System Integration and Professional for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave,
Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test &
Measurement for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network, System Integration and Professional for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
and Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter
Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test & Measurement - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Equipment - Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ
and Test & Measurement Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Microwave, Millimeter Wave, Sub 6 GHZ and Test &
Measurement for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
and Wireless Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration
and Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Mobile and Wireless
Backhaul by Services - Network, System Integration and
Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile and
Wireless Backhaul by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network, System Integration and Professional for the
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
