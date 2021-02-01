DENVER, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Axcient as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021. This annual list recognizes the leading cloud technology providers in five critical categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, security, storage, and software.



“Axcient is innovating and releasing new solutions monthly to help our partners cure data loss,” said David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at Axcient. “Being recognized by the prestigious CRN team year after year is another motivator to bring the best to market to address growing ransomware concerns and cyberattacks. That includes ways to empower our partners to migrate to their clients to the cloud through products like Direct-to-Cloud, Backup and Disaster Recovery, and world-class security measures through AirGap.”

This year’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies were selected by the CRN editorial team based on their demonstrated commitment to working with channel partners and innovation in product and service development.

CRN’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list not only honors exceptional technology suppliers, but it has become a trusted resource for solutions providers looking for cloud technology providers to partner with — presenting a list of the companies best positioned to support their cloud services needs.

"Cloud services are quickly becoming the critical component needed to build successful and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The honorees on this year’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list have proven they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with leading innovative solutions and growth in cloud-based technologies. Our team applauds those on the list for 2021 and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain."

CRN’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

To learn more about Axcient’s BCDR and Direct-to-Cloud, please visit https://axcient.com/solutions/direct-to-cloud-bcdr/ .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient