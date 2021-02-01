DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author L. Wayne Daye has published his second book, “The Ghost of Big Tom: A Saga of An American Family”, which dissects a family’s warped concept of masculinity and one man’s exploration of his roots. Readers are introduced to Big Tom, a young man born into slavery in America in the early 1800s. He is eventually used as a breeder by his master on a southern plantation and fathers many children. After his death, his legacy as a virile man lives on through his descendants which comes to define their idea of the passage of manhood. The impact this has on his great great grandchild, Cedric Newsome, is the focus of this exciting novel.

As Newsome considers confronting the ghost of his ancestorial grandfather and the reputation of the Newsome men to bed women, a sudden and violent attack takes the life of his girlfriend which forces him and his family to forever change their perspective on romantic relationships and life. This unique story offers a compelling look at the lessons our ancestors leave behind and the significance the past leaves on the next generation.



In addition, this book highlights an important aspect of American history and paints a clear picture of the world Big Tom lived in as well as his parents before him who were abducted from their homeland and forced into slavery.

“The focus of this book is to share how the actions of our ancestors shouldn’t dictate the path one takes in life,” says Daye. “I hope readers take away from the Newsome family’s story that the past can impact you, but you have a choice in whether it determines your future.”

Readers will be on the edge of their seat as they discover the Newsome’s fascinating history while a murderer is being brought to justice. “The Ghosts of Big Tom” is a true exploration of a family recovering from the wounds of the past in an original story that delivers history, drama, mystery, romance and suspense.

“The Ghost of Big Tom: A Saga of An American Family”

By L Wayne Daye

ISBN: 9781477203927 (softcover); 9781477203910 (electronic)

Available at the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

L. Wayne Daye was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina. He graduated from North Carolina Central University with a Bachelor and Master’s degree and continued on to Post-Graduate studies in Psychology at North Carolina State University. He is a licensed mental health therapist and human rights advocate. His diversity in academia, emergence from the street life, addiction, conversion to traditional Islam and political indifference comes home clearly in his writing with color, description, insight and challenge. He is also the author of “Hot Shot: A Solomon King Mystery.”

