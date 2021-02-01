GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLG Investment Holdings, LLC (“SLG”) has made its second acquisition of a LINK Staffing franchise in Norfolk, VA. LINK Staffing – Norfolk has been serving the “Hampton Roads” area of Southeastern Virginia since 2010. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent employment placement services specializing in the skilled trade, light industrial and hospitality arenas. The company is a leader in connecting job seekers with roles in accounting, finance, IT and administrative work as well. “Southeastern Virginia has always been a great market for staffing,” says Sharon Gordon, Founder and CEO of SLG Investment Holdings, LLC. “This region of Virginia has a high demand for workers, and a diverse workforce at that, through the needs of the ports and tourism/hospitality along with traditional manufacturing and distribution – Link has been there to provide those workers for over a decade. We look forward to continuing this tradition.”



SLG entered the staffing business in 2019 with the acquisition of the LINK Staffing – Upstate SC in Greenville, SC. “When looking for investment opportunities, our team quickly identified staffing as a great growth sector given the tremendous economic growth and historically low unemployment we were seeing at that time,” states Gordon. “And while COVID-19 affected the business of staffing as much as any other, it, too, provided a great opportunity for expansion. Surely, we will get to the other side of the pandemic and people will need to reenter the workforce, as we are starting to see now. We want to be positioned to help them and jumped at the opportunity to take on a new region when it became available.”

ABOUT LINK STAFFING

LINK Staffing is the premier provider of workforce solutions including administrative, professional, light industrial, and skilled trades talent on a contract, project, and direct hire basis. Founded in 1980, we operate nationwide, employing over 17,000 employees per year. Based in Houston, TX, we have over 40 locations in 12 states. We provide competent, dependable talent who will get your job done, by offering some of the most flexible and reliable programs in the industry. For more information, please visit http://linkstaffing.com, or call 1-888-929-LINK.

ABOUT SLG INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC

SLG Investment Holdings, LLC founded and run by CEO Sharon Gordon, is a strategic investor, operator and manager of investments nationwide. The company focuses on locating value-add opportunities in essential small businesses or franchise operations as well as development of new businesses. The firm, through its affiliate SLG Real Estate Holdings, LLC further seeks stabilized and value-added real estate properties throughout the country. www.slginvestment.com

CONTACT INFORMATION Trevor Gordon | SLG Investment Holdings, LLC W| (864) 400-8093 - C| (864) 270-3148