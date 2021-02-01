SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia, the leading digital real estate closing technology company, today announced its second annual Future of Real Estate Summit (FORES21). The virtual summit will take place March 11, 2021 and will explore the theme “Real Estate is Local,” offering insightful perspectives on how industry innovation and technology are enabling and strengthening local expertise. Attendees will hear from experts in their field and across the real estate ecosystem on the new ways in which technology is being leveraged to deepen local ties and expand regional footprints.



Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson will join FORES21 for a fireside keynote to address the role of real estate in transforming local communities. Other notable speakers include Spencer Rascoff, entrepreneur and Co-founder of Zillow and Pacaso, and Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology.

“Last year’s summit brought together industry leaders who delivered predictions on the future of homebuying. No one could have predicted the tremendous changes the industry would undergo in 2020,” said Qualia CEO Nate Baker. “The pandemic amplified local differences in real estate and the value of Qualia’s platform which standardizes regional nuances. This year, we are excited to bring industry visionaries and veterans together with other experts who will discuss the summit theme ‘Real Estate is Local’ from a variety of angles.”

FORES21 will include dynamic keynote presentations, panel discussions with leading industry innovators, and interactive roundtables for participants to engage with partners across the real estate ecosystem.

The summit will also provide educational tracks on how to leverage Qualia’s software as well as live access to Qualia’s customer success team. Attendees will walk away with inspiration and actionable insights to drive their businesses forward.

For more information about FORES21 and to register, please visit qualia.com/fores2021. To read about key takeaways from last year’s summit and to read more about what’s ahead for FORES21, please visit our blog at blog.qualia.com/looking-ahead-FORES21.

About Qualia

Qualia is the category-creating digital closing platform used by over half a million real estate professionals. Qualia’s cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience for real estate businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents, and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, CB Insights Fintech 250, grown to over 400 employees, and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com.

