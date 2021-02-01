HENLEY BROOK, Australia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lasseter Legend famously tells of an undisturbed reef on the west coast of Australia allegedly rich with gold found by Lewis Harold Bell Lasseter, a gold prospector, in the early 1900’s. During the expedition to return to it decades later, he dies and so does the hope of finding the reef’s potential treasure. In Steven Elliott’s recently published novel, “Lasseters Legacy”, this legend is given new life with a fictional look at a geologist’s quest for the infamous site and his subsequent involvement in a criminal conspiracy.

Geologist Ben Wilde is down on his luck until he succeeds against all odds in finding Lasseter’s reef with all its jewels and riches. What follows is the establishment of a series of gold mines and the creation of a successful company Wilde runs. Although his discovery is marked by success, he discovers that the true price of finding the coveted reef is much higher as he faces great danger over the treasure he now possesses.

“Readers with a strong sense of adventure will thoroughly enjoy this book,” says Elliott. “I hope it encourages a newfound interest in Lasseter’s incredible story as it is an incredible piece of Australian history.”

As the legend of Lasseter’s reef takes center stage in an action-packed desert landscape, readers are given an original story that contains thrills, suspense and a fascinating “what if” scenario for one of the world’s most sought-after locations.

With a compelling premise surrounding an unbelievable treasure spot potentially lost in history, “Lasseters Legacy” is a captivating read that will keep readers on the edge of their seat as Wilde is confronted with the consequences of a once in a lifetime discovery.

About the author

Steve Elliott is a geologist with over forty years of experience exploring in Australia, United States of America, Canada, Malaysia, Brazil, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Madagascar. He received his bachelor’s in applied sciences (Geology) from Curtin University. An active camper, reader and writer, his previous works include “Desert Dreaming” and “Bullshit”. He lives in Perth, Western Australia with his wife Sally, dog ‘Florence’ and cat ‘Smudge’. Although Elliott doesn’t believe Lasseter’s gold reef exists, he is excited to share the Lasseter legacy with readers all over the world.

