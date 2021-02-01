SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , a digital ops platform for hybrid IT infrastructure, announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named OpsRamp one of its Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021. The annual list, which OpsRamp made last year too, recognizes the leading cloud technology providers in five critical categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, security, storage and software.



This year’s Coolest Cloud Companies were selected by the CRN editorial team based on their demonstrated commitment to working with channel partners and innovation in product and service development. The CRN recognition continues a pattern of achievement for OpsRamp. In November, the company was named a Strong Performer by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations, Q4 2020, report, and in October, OpsRamp added three partners in the UK, significantly expanding its European presence. In September, OpsRamp announced it had entered into a GTM partnership with Google Cloud. In December, Bhanu Singh, OpsRamp’s Senior VP Product Development & Cloud Ops, was named a finalist for DevOps Manager of the Year in the 2020 DevOps Industry Awards.

OpsRamp has also been working hard to advance breadth and ease-of-use in its monitoring and management platform for IT operations teams. In January, the company announced new network and UC monitoring capabilities, and in November, OpsRamp launched a new user interface, curated dashboards, expanded support for containerized applications, and new process automation functionality. OpsRamp’s SaaS platform is used by enterprises, service providers and OEMs around the world to enable digital transformation by expanding visibility of infrastructure wherever it resides and delivering awesome user experiences that can scale without breaking.

“We are delighted to receive this honor for the second year in a row,” says Varma Kunaparaju, CEO of OpsRamp. “We take our commitment to helping customers build a best-in-class digital IT operations model very seriously, and this award reflects the success our team has had in executing on this mission. We thank CRN and The Channel Company for this recognition and pledge to continue with a customer-first approach to growing this business.”

“Cloud services are quickly becoming the critical component needed to build successful and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The honorees on this year’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list have proven they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with leading innovative solutions and growth in cloud-based technologies. Our team applauds those on the list for 2021 and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain.”

CRN’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. OpsRamp investors include Sapphire Ventures, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and HPE. Learn more here: www.opsramp.com .

