Native American college students from qualified California tribes have millions of dollars of scholarship funds available to them through the American Indian College Fund's Wi'aasal (Great Oak) Future Leaders Scholarship, sponsored by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians.

Funds are available to most California tribal members seeking higher education, including technical and vocational certifications and associate, bachelor’s, and graduate degrees. Students earning a technical or vocational certification can get up to $5,000 per year. Students attending a state or private community college or university can get up to $20,000 per year.

Enrolled members of California tribes which receive little or no gaming or agricultural revenue from the state are eligible. Interested students can learn more and apply online beginning February 1, 2021 at www.collegefund.org/california.

The Wi’aasal (Great Oak) Future Leaders Scholarship program was created as part of The Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians’ longstanding traditions and values in support of the education and development of youth – and funded by the 2016 Tribal State Gaming Compact with the State of California.

Christopher Villaruel, Chandra Norton, and Kenwa Kravitz are three recipients who are realizing their education and career goals thanks to The Wi’aasal (Great Oak) Future Leaders Scholarship.

Christopher Villaruel, a member of the Pit River Tribe and a senior forest hydrology major at Humboldt State University, plans to combine his education and training with traditional knowledge to create better managed forests that are less susceptible to devastating fires and to maintain watershed health, providing cleaner water for all Californians.

Chandra Norton, a member of the Hoopa Valley Tribe, is working on her bachelor’s degree in community advocates and responsive education in human services. She plans to seek a master’s degree in public health administration to assist her in her career with her community’s local health clinic.

Kenwa Kravitz, a member of the Pit River Tribe, is studying Native studies leadership. She advocates in her community as a member of the Redding Cultural District Board. Her efforts have led to the land acknowledgement of the Wintu people, a formal apology, and creation of culturally informed education curricula.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said, “Expanding support of American Indian and Alaska Native students is a shared goal of the American Indian College Fund and The Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. The Wi’aasal (Great Oak) Future Leaders Scholarship will provide eligible students with amazing support for their journey of college success.”

In addition to The Wi’aasal (Great Oak) Future Leaders Scholarship, the College Fund offers many additional scholarship opportunities to American Indian and Alaskan Native students from across the nation seeking a higher education. To learn more visit https://www.collegefund.org.

