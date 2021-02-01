New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mints Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957391/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027. Power Mints, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standard Mints segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Mints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mints Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mints Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mints Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mints Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Power Mints (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Power Mints (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Power Mints (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Standard Mints (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Standard Mints (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Standard Mints (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mints Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Mints Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mints Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Mints Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Mints Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Mints Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Mints: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Mints Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Mints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Mints Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Mints Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Mints Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mints Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Mints Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Mints Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Mints Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 26: Mints Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Mints Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Mints Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Mints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Mints Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German Mints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Mints Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Mints Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Mints Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Mints: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Mints Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Mints Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Mints Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Mints Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Mints Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Mints Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Mints Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Mints Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Mints Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Mints Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Mints Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Mints Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mints Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Mints Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Mints Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Mints Historic Market Review by Product in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Mints Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Mints Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Mints Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Mints Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mints: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Mints Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mints Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Mints Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Mints Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Mints Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Mints Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Mints Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Mints Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 74: Mints Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Mints Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Mints Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Mints Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Mints Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Mints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Mints Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Mints Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Mints Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Mints Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Mints Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Mints Historic Market by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mints Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Mints: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Mints Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Mints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Mints Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Mints Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Mints Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Mints Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Mints Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Mints Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Mints Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Mints Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Mints Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Mints Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Mints Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Mints Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
