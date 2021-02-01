New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mints Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957391/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027. Power Mints, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standard Mints segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Mints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ferndale Confectionery Pty., Ltd.

Ferrero International SA

Herbion International Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestec, Inc.

Perfetti Van Melle SpA

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Ricola AG

The Hershey Company

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, The







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957391/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mints Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mints Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mints Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mints Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Power Mints (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Power Mints (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Power Mints (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Standard Mints (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Standard Mints (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Standard Mints (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mints Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Mints Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mints Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Mints Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Mints Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Mints Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Mints: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Mints Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Mints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Mints Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Mints Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Mints Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mints Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Mints Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Mints Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Mints Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mints Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Mints Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Mints Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Mints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Mints Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Mints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Mints Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Mints Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Mints Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Mints: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Mints Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Mints Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Mints Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Mints Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Mints Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Mints Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 47: Mints Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Mints Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Mints Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Mints Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Mints Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Mints Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mints Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Mints Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Mints Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Mints Historic Market Review by Product in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Mints Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Mints Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Mints Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Mints Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mints: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Mints Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mints Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Mints Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Mints Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Mints Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Mints Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Mints Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Mints Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 74: Mints Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Mints Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Mints Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Mints Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mints Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Mints Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Mints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Mints Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Mints Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Mints Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Mints Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Mints Historic Market by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mints Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Mints: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mints Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Mints Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Mints Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Mints Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Mints Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Mints Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Mints Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Mints Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Mints Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Mints Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Mints Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Mints Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Mints Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Mints Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Mints Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Mints Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957391/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001