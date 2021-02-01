BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ New Hope Network announces that Carlotta Mast has been promoted to lead the business, whose mission is to bring more health to more people by growing the natural and organic products market. In her new role, Carlotta will look after all aspects of New Hope Network, including Natural Products Expo. Carlotta is stepping into this role following the departure of Fred Linder in December 2020 and the impending retirement of Scott Owen.



Previously, Carlotta served as the head of content and insights for Informa Markets’ Health & Nutrition group, which includes New Hope; and during her 13 years with the company, she has led the Nutrition Business Journal, NBJ Summit, Natural Foods Merchandiser, Nutrition Capital Network, Esca Bona and newhope.com portfolios.

A passionate natural and organic products industry advocate, Carlotta serves on numerous industry boards, including Naturally Boulder, Naturally Bay Area and the Naturally Network; the Climate Collaborative; Organic Voices and GRO Organic, two industry initiatives designed to fuel growth of the organic products industry; and the Supplement Online Wellness Library, an effort launched by the Council for Responsible Nutrition to support a responsible and transparent dietary supplement industry. A co-founder of the J.E.D.I Collaborative, Carlotta is active in industry efforts to foster greater justice, equity, diversity and inclusion and center marginalized communities within the natural and organic products ecosystem.

Carlotta is a frequent speaker at natural products industry events and conferences and has been interviewed about natural products industry trends and market performance by The New York Times, NPR, ABC News and other media outlets. In 2013, she co-founded a paleo snack company called Wholly Bites, which was sold to 1908 Brands in 2016 and is now marketed under the Thrive Tribe brand.

“New Hope Network is fortunate to have Carlotta stepping into this leadership role,” said Scott Owen, executive vice president of Informa Markets Health & Nutrition, North America. “Carlotta has the understanding, the heart, the passion and the experience to lead the New Hope brands into the future. While no leader can go it alone, the leadership team at New Hope is the perfect complement to Carlotta’s leadership style and will help the business drive long-term success.”

Along with Carlotta, the New Hope Network leadership team includes: Lacey Gautier, events management; Elliot Howell, sales; Scott Sherpe, marketing and marketing services; Jessica Rubino, digital and event content and content marketing; Eric Pierce, content, data and insights; Michelle Zerbib, standards; and Mike Dovbish, Nutrition Capital Network.

Says Carlotta: “Finding the natural and organic products industry and New Hope Network was like finding my home, and I’m honored to be leading this organization alongside a passionate and talented team. We have a strong foundation off of which to build while also evolving our business to meet the changing needs of the industry, all with an eye toward our mission of bringing more health to more people and supporting the natural and organic community to drive positive change for people and planet.”

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

